Cole Palmer hit back at "social media idiots" after ending his goal drought in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Blues sit fifth in the Premier League after beating the champions at Stamford Bridge, taking a 2-0 lead through goals from Enzo Fernández and Jarell Quansah's 56th-minute own goal.

Virgil van Dijk halved the deficit, but Palmer stroked home a stoppage-time penalty to find the net for the first time in 13 games, a run in which he has felt a backlash after a fine start to life at Chelsea following his £42.5 million signing from Manchester City in September 2023.

Palmer scored 36 goals and registered 17 assists from his first 54 appearances, but had just two assists and no goals in his last 12 before facing Liverpool.

Palmer told Sky Sports after the win: "We played very well as a team. They're champions for a reason, but we showed desire.

"I just felt normal. S--- happens... sorry for my language. Obviously it happens, I went three months without scoring, but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team.

"Social media nowadays is full of idiots. I don't pay no attention to that. I've scored today and I'm happy, but it's only one and I've got to keep improving and try and reach new levels.

"Getting chances and not scoring, it feels like you're letting your team down. I feel like I am mentally strong anyway. I feel pride in helping the team and if I'm not doing that, I'm not happy."

Arne Slot made six changes after securing the Premier League title last weekend, but denied his team had dropped their standards.

"For many things, I didn't see a drop off," Slot said. "Today, we could see why we have won this league -- we brought the ball out from the back really well.

"We came back after being 2-0 down and we didn't give up, but I have said before margins are small. In some moments a few percentages were not there."