Robert Lewandowski has recovered from a hamstring injury and been included in Barcelona's squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan.

Lewandowski, 36, has missed Barça's last four games with the problem, including the Copa del Rey final win against Real Madrid and the first leg against Inter, but returned to training at the weekend.

The Poland striker, who has scored 40 goals this season, has subsequently been included in Barça's squad for this week's match at San Siro.

Robert Lewandowski has been named in Barcelona's squad to face Inter on Tuesday. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

However, left-back Alejandro Balde has not recovered in time and will not feature against Inter.

The defender injured his hamstring on April 12 and there was initially hope he would return for the tie against the Serie A champions, but he will now focus on being ready for Sunday's LaLiga Clásico against Real Madrid instead.

Barça will also be without their right sided full-back in Italy, with Jules Koundé absent with a hamstring issue picked up in last week's first leg against Inter.

The game also comes soon for Marc Casadó, who is now back in training, Pablo Torre and long-term absentee Marc Bernal. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is not registered to play in the Champions League.

Last week's first leg ended in a 3-3 draw at the Olympic Stadium, leaving everything to play for when the teams meet again on Tuesday for a place in the final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31.