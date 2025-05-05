Flick: Yamal has to stay calm to reach the level of Messi & Ronaldo (0:39)

Former Real Madrid player Toni Kroos has said Barcelona's Pedri is the best midfielder in the world and more important to his team than Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha have amassed 86 goals between them in all competitions this season to keep Barça in the hunt for a treble heading into the final weeks of the season.

However, Kroos, who retired last summer, believes Pedri is the key to the success Barça are having under Hansi Flick this season.

"For me, a player like Pedri is more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or Lewandowski," the ex-Germany international said on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen.

"They may decide the results of matches, but to do that, Pedri is currently the best player in the world in his position.

Toni Kroos has called Pedri the best midfielder in the world. Getty

"He's a player you will miss when he's not playing, whoever you are playing against. He doesn't just score goals or provide assists, he offers solutions."

Pedri, 22, appears to have left behind the injury problems which plagued him in recent seasons. He has made 54 appearances this season, scoring six goals and setting up seven more.

Barça will once again look to him on Tuesday, when they travel to Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal after drawing 3-3 at the Olympic Stadium last week.

"I have been watching what Pedri is doing this season," Kroos added. "In the Champions League, he's better than his opponents in every game.

"In LaLiga, the difference [between him and his opponents] is only more extreme. If you lose a player like him, you will notice. He's the best.

"He's one of the few midfielders in his position that has the ability to beat dribble past players when there is no space. A player like Pedri helps you in every area of the game."

After Inter, Barça face a potentially title deciding Clásico against Kroos' former side Madrid on Sunday. The Catalans go into the side with a four point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Kroos remembers how difficult it was to stop Pedri when he was still playing in the fixture.

"I experienced it myself, once especially," he continued. "He demolished us [Madrid] at home. Once or twice I thought I could get to him, because he doesn't look so quick, but he dribbles so well and I couldn't even stop him with a foul.

"He's not like Messi, whose speed of movement you see. Pedri doesn't seem so quick, but he really is."