Harry Kane said it feels sweet to finally end his career-long trophy drought after securing the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in his second season at the German club.

Bayern were officially crowned champions on Sunday following Bayer Leverkusen's 2-2 draw with Freiburg.

The England captain broke a league record two weeks ago with his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern, and the 31-year-old looks set to become the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.

"What a night last night, what a celebration with the players, with the staff. I'm sure everyone's feeling it a little bit this morning, but we're here," Kane said in a video on Monday.

"I feel amazing, it's been a long time coming, obviously a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and it just feels sweet to win the title, the first one of my career.

"I appreciate all the support, as always, it never goes unnoticed, and I can't wait to enjoy these next couple of weeks. I can't wait to be at the Allianz Arena on Saturday and celebrate in front of the fans.

"And then, as always, we look forward to the next one, and we go again and try and get number two."

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Kane has netted over 400 goals for club and country to become England's record scorer and is second on the Premier League's all-time list behind Alan Shearer.