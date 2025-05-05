Open Extended Reactions

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said his side believe they can beat Barcelona on Tuesday, but warned they must stop "quick thinker" Lamine Yamal if they are to reach the Champions League final.

Yamal starred as Barça came from behind to draw 3-3 in the first leg of their semifinal at the Olympic Stadium last Wednesday, leaving everything to play for when the two teams meet again at San Siro in Milan this week.

"We need to keep him away from the ball, but it's impossible," Inzaghi told a news conference when asked if he has come up with a plan to stop the Spain international.

"Whether that is a double marking job or one player following him closely, we will try to always pay attention to him. He's such a great talent at 17 years old.

"Seeing him live, he's so dangerous. Everyone gives him the ball. What impressed me was his speed of thought, he's such a quick thinker. Even before receiving the ball, he always knows what move to make."

Lamine Yamal scored for Barcelona in the first leg. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is one of the players who may be tasked with stopping Yamal. He first faced the teenager with Italy at last summer's European Championship, which Spain won, and he has been impressed by his improvement since then.

"I think so," Bastoni told Sky Sport when asked if Yamal is the best player he's ever come up against.

"I had faced him at the Euros and he wasn't quite at this level yet. I was impressed by how much he has improved.

"I've played against many top players and in terms of age and that ability to create something, he's one of the best, if not the very best."

Despite the threat of Yamal and his strike partners Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, who has been passed fit to play against Inter after missing Barça's last four games, the Serie A side are optimistic of reaching the final.

They have home advantage in the second leg and recovered from three defeats in a row to show they can match the LaLiga leaders in Barcelona last week.

"We are up against a strong team, we have had a taste of that first-hand in the first leg," Inzaghi added. "But I hope to see a great Inter against Barcelona. We know the importance of this game.

"It will take a huge performance. We need to be switched on and clearheaded. The group believes in their ability to win this game and can't wait for it.

"There's just the right amount of tension. It's almost a final and we get to play it in front of our fans."

Inter have no new injury concerns having made 10 changes for the weekend's 1-0 Serie A win against Verona, which kept them within three points of leaders Napoli, but they are sweating on the fitness of defender Benjamin Pavard and striker Lautaro Martínez.

Pavard has missed the last two games with an ankle issue, while Martínez went off at half-time in last week's draw with Barça.

"Pavard did part of the session [on Sunday] and the feelings were good," Inzaghi said. "Lautaro has been out for a week, so we will see how he is and see what decision we make tomorrow.

"With Lautaro, it will all depend on how he feels. But it will be difficult for a player to help us for 25 minutes if they're not ready to start the match."