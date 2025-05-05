Open Extended Reactions

Racing Louisville FC midfielder Ary Borges has been suspended for an additional three matches for pushing the center referee after a recent match.

Borges, a Brazilian international, had already served a one-match ban over the weekend after receiving a red card at the conclusion of Louisville's 3-3 draw with the Portland Thorns on April 27.

The match featured 41 combined fouls, a new NWSL record.

The National Women's Soccer League announced on Monday that its Disciplinary Committee issued the additional three-game sentence following review of the altercation, which was deemed "major game misconduct."

"The NWSL has a zero-tolerance policy regarding abuse of officials and will continue to uphold the integrity of the game and the conduct expected of all players, coaches and club personnel," the league said in a statement.

Portland scored an equalizer from the penalty spot in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time to earn a 3-3 draw.

Louisville led 3-1 in the first half before conceding penalty kicks in stoppage time of each half.

The Thorns' equalizer came following a sequence in stoppage time in which referee Corbyn May initially called a foul on Portland defender Reyna Reyes, but reversed the call to a Thorns penalty kick after video review showed Louisville forward Emma Sears stepped on Reyes' foot.

Racing Louisville assistant coach Sergio González was also ejected after the second penalty was awarded.

After the game, Borges posted a story to her Instagram account calling May's refereeing "a shame."

"At the level of this league, it is not acceptable to have someone commanding a match like it was today," Borges wrote.

Louisville's Ary Borges battles for the ball with Portland's Mallie Mackenzie. Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Thorns midfielder and Canada captain Jessie Fleming lamented both the refereeing and her opponents after the match.

"I do think that match can't keep happening in this league," Fleming said. "I think it's embarrassing. It alters the match. It alters, really, the sport. I think it's embarrassing for the league, and I think it's embarrassing for Louisville as a club.

"Very frustrating for us as players, so I think I'm very proud that we were able to find a way to come back from that and to get points out of that game. To be honest, probably one of -- if not the most -- frustrating match I've ever been a part of as a player.

"So, I think the league needs to look at that closely. I think Louisville should be embarrassed."

Borges posted to Instagram after Fleming's comments.

"For those who had two questionable penalties and spent the whole game throwing themselves in and around the penalty box, please take a moment to reflect and not talk about my team," Borges wrote.

On Monday, the NWSL Disciplinary Committee also issued an additional one-match ban to Washington Spirit head coach Jonatan Giráldez for his actions in a 3-0 loss to NJ/NY Gotham FC on April 26.

Giráldez was ejected from the match in stoppage time of the match. He served his suspension for the red card on Friday, in Washington's 4-3 loss to Angel City FC.

The NWSL Disciplinary Committee issued the additional suspension, which Giráldez will serve on Saturday against Chicago Stars FC, because he "failed to exit the field as required" following his ejection.