Man United vs Athletic Club: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Manchester United host Athletic Club at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal, as they look to defend their lead following the stunning 3-0 win away in Bilbao in the first leg. Athletic Club conceded three times in the first half last week -- twice to Bruno Fernandes after Casemiro's opener, and also saw centre-back Dani Vivian sent off, which means he will miss the second leg at Old Trafford.

United made a host of changes for their Premier League clash at the weekend against Brentford, where a 4-3 loss added to an absolutely woeful league season: they slid to 15th, and haven't won any of their last six league games.

Athletic, meanwhile, had a big game at the weekend too, as they drew 0-0 in the Basque derby against Real Sociedad. Athletic were second best in that game, as evidenced by them having just three shots all game, compared to Sociedad's 12.

Will the Europa League continue to bring cheer in this Man United season, or will the visitors produce the most stirring European comeback there's ever been? Here's all you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States, the Sony Sports Network in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST and 5 a.m. AEST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Daniel Siebert

VAR: Christian Dingert

Team news:

Manchester United

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT

Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return early May

Ayden Heaven, D, leg, OUT, estimated return mid May

Toby Collyer, M, knock, OUT, estimated return late May

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT for season

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season

Diogo Dalot, D, calf, OUT, estimated return mid May

Athletic Club

Dani Vivian, D, suspended, OUT

Oihan Sancet, M, foot, OUT, estimated return mid-May

Nico Williams, F, groin, OUT, unknown return date

Inaki Williams F, hamstring, OUT, unknown return date

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United

GK:André Onana

CB: Victor Lindelof | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Leny Yoro

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui | CM: Casemiro | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Alejandro Garnacho | AM: Bruno Fernandes

CF: Rasmus Højlund

Athletic Club

GK: Julen Agirrezabala

RB: Oscar de Marcos | CB: Aitor Paredes | CB: Yeray Alvarez | LB: Yuri Berchiche

DM: Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta | DM: Mikel Jauregizar

RW: Alvaro Djalo | CAM: Unai Gomez | LW: Alex Berenguer

CF: Maroan Sannadi

Stats:

This will be the sixth meeting between these two sides, and the second at Old Trafford. United have now won two of their five games against Athletic Club, losing the other three.

The Williams brothers and Sancet have scored 12 out of Athletic's 21 Europa League goals this season, none of them will feature in this game.

Under Ruben Amorim, Man United have scored 24 goals in the Europa League, just six short of their Premier League tally under the Portuguese.

United have won seven and lost 9 European knockout ties to Spanish opposition previously.

Latest news and analysis:

- Harry Maguire: Man United owe fans a trophy after poor season

United are set for their worst league season in a long, long time, and that makes winning the Europa League an even bigger prize for them to aim for.

- Amorim: Man United can't take Europa League final place for granted

Ruben Amorim warned his Manchester United players that they have not yet booked their place in the Europa League final despite that dominant first leg victory.

- Man United breathe new life into season with Europa League triumph

A performance out of nowhere and a result no one saw coming: Manchester United breathed life into their ailing season last week in Bilbao when they beat Athletic Club 3-0.