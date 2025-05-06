Barcelona manager Hansi Flick believes that 'genius' Lamine Yamal plays with the maturity of someone far older than 17. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona forward Raphinha has revealed his anger at the lack of football he played under Xavi Hernández, saying he feels his former coach never showed any real confidence in him.

Raphinha, 28, has emerged as a Ballon d'Or contender this year but he often played a bit part under Xavi after joining Barça from Leeds United in 2022, despite helping the Catalan club win LaLiga title in 2023.

He was often withdrawn early in games or even left on the bench due to the competition for a starting berth on the wing from, at different times, Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

"I felt like the coaching staff didn't have any confidence in me," Raphinha said in an interview with Isabela Pagliari's YouTube channel.

"When there was no other [player], I was there and I played 90 minutes. I gave everything I could give and had an impact on games, but when there was another [player] who could play in my place, they picked them without even thinking about it.

"Sometimes, I was doing everything for 60 minutes and they would take me off. There's a famous video in which I explode when I reach the bench and punch it.

"I think it was the game against Manchester United [in the Europa League in 2023]. I had done really well. I had scored and set up a goal. I think it was 2-2 and they took me off.

"I had just created a really good chance. I felt good and was playing well. And I was the first player taken off. I could not believe it."

During two seasons under Xavi, Raphinha made 87 appearances, although 27 of his outings came as a substitute and he completed 90 minutes on just eight occasions.

The Brazil international says he spoke with Xavi, who has been on a sabbatical since leaving Barça last year, but there was no changing his mind.

Raphinha has enjoyed a remarkable vein of form this season that has seen him score 12 goals in the Champions League this season. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

"I tried to fix the situation," he added. "I had several conversations with [Xavi], but I saw that it was making no difference. He had his way of thinking."

Raphinha has subsequently shown what he is capable of since Xavi left, with his performances this season keeping Barça in the hunt for a treble going into the final stretch of the season, while he's been mentioned as a possible Ballon d'Or winner.

After scoring 20 goals in his first two years with the club, he has registered 31 already this season under new coach Hansi Flick, playing in a slightly different position off the left wing.

Those goals have come from 52 appearances, 48 of them as a starter, while he completed 90 minutes on 33 occasions already ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Interr Milan at San Siro.

"He is someone who looks out for all the players, those that are playing and those that are not playing," Raphinha said of the approach utilised by Flick.

"I really noticed that when Vitor Roque left. I was really moved by how he dealt with that. He was more concerned than Vitor about what was happening. He went to speak with the club to find out all about the situation and he spoke with [Roque]."