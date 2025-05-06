Open Extended Reactions

Two-time Olympic alpine ski gold medalist and Colorado native Mikaela Shiffrin has joined the ownership group of Denver's expansion National Women's Soccer League team.

Shiffrin, the most-decorated alpine skier in history with 101 World Cup victories, is an eight-time world champion, five-time overall World Cup champion, and the only athlete to win in all six alpine disciplines.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home," Shiffrin said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Denver was recently awarded an NWSL franchise that has yet to be named for a $110 million expansion fee.

"Mikaela's commitment to excellence, her global impact, and her deep Colorado roots make her a perfect addition to our ownership group," team controlling owner Rob Cohen said in a statement.

"We're building a club with purpose, and having Mikaela's vision and voice in that journey will be invaluable."

The team is expected to begin play in 2026, joining alongside Boston Legacy FC to bring the NWSL to 16 teams.

Cohen and the Denver ownership group plan to build a 12,000-seat temporary stadium and training facility southeast of the city while they fund the construction of a permanent, 14,500-seat stadium in Denver that is expected to open in 2028.

Mikaela Shiffrin has joined the ownership group of NWSL expansion club Denver. AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta

It would be only the second stadium build specifically for an NWSL team.

"The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and -- most notably -- the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today," Shiffrin said.

"To be part of it, and to help bring professional women's soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity -- but it is both an honor and a joy."

Lindsey Vonn, the third-winningest alpine skier in history and a former Olympic teammate of Shiffrin, is an investor in the NWSL's Utah Royals FC.