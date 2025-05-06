Trent Alexander Arnold: Liverpool academy kid's career in pictures

Liverpool's academy wonderkid Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he is leaving the club on a free this summer.
After making his first-team debut in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has lifted the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League trophies with Liverpool and has become a symbol of youth development at the club.
Alexander-Arnold is often regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, and after 20 years on Merseyside, he is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.
In an emotional goodbye, the full-back said: "I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here."
ESPN take a look back at his career with Liverpool.
Liverpool born Alexander-Arnold made his first team debut in 2016, aged 18 as a product of their academy.
Often renowned for his power and clinical ability, Alexander-Arnold's quick-thinking corner to Divock Origi in the Champions League semifinal in 2019 fooled the entire Barcelona defense. That moment turned the tie and became one of the most famous assists in Champions League history.
At just 20 years old, Alexander-Arnold started in the Champions League final and became a European champion after Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur to claim the trophy in 2019.
In 2020, Alexander-Arnold led the celebrations as his boyhood club won the Premier League. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Liverpool were forced to celebrate without their fans.
Jürgen Klopp and Alexander-Arnold won a Premier League title, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Carabao Cup (twice), the FA Cup, and the FA Community Shield together. On Klopp's last day at Anfield in 2024, Alexander-Arnold was tearful during the managers final speech.
Alexander-Arnold capped off his Liverpool career with this season's Premier League title, mathematically claiming enough points to win the trophy with four games left to play in Arne Slot's first season.
Liverpool's win in the 2024-25 season matched Manchester United's record of 20 Premier League titles.
Alexander-Arnold leads the way as the defender with the most assists in the Premier League with 64. He has scored 18 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League.