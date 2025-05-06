Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham will play Aston Villa on May 16. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham's Premier League match against Aston Villa has been moved in preparation for the north London side's potential appearance in the Europa League final.

Originally scheduled to take place on Sunday May 18, the match will now be played on Friday May 16 to give Spurs more time to prepare for the Europa League final on May 21.

While Ange Postecoglou's side are yet to qualify for the final, they hold a 3-1 lead in their tie against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt after the first leg. The second leg will be played on Thursday.

If they advance, Tottenham could meet Manchester United in the final in Bilbao.

United hold a 3-0 advantage against Athletic Club after the first leg, with the return fixture at Old Trafford on Thursday.