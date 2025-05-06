Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City will take part in the inaugural World Sevens football tournament at the end of May in Portugal, the club have announced.

They will play against local rivals Manchester United as the two English sides competing for the $5 million prize pool with FC Rosengard, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Benfica, Bayern Munich and Ajax also taking part in the seven-a-side tournament.

City's interim head coach Nick Cushing will lead a side made up from the first team playing squad.

Manchester City will compete in the World Sevens football tournament. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester City Women Director of Football, Therese Sjogran, said: "The tournament is an exciting new competition for the women's game, and, as a Club that continually looks to blaze the trail, we are proud to be part of this milestone moment from the beginning.

"We look forward to bringing our players to Portugal."

City's WSL campaign has been marked by inconsistency this season after an injury crisis saw multiple key first-team players sidelined for prolonged period of time, including England duo Lauren Hemp and captain Alex Greenwood.

The tournament will take place from May 21-23, in Estoril, Portugal at el Estádio António Coimbra da Mota, with the Women's Champions League final taking place on the opposite side of Lisbon on May 24.

The tournament also plans to expand, with a North American edition set to take place in the autumn.