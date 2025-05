Open Extended Reactions

León will not play in the FIFA Club World Cup. Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Mexican football club León has lost its appeal against FIFA at sport's highest court on Tuesday and will not play in the Club World Cup next month in the United States.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges rejected León's attempt to overturn being removed by FIFA from the 32-team tournament for being in the same ownership group as another Club World Cup entry, Pachuca.