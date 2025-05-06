Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (L) will play for Portugal's U15 side. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, has been selected to play for Portugal's under-15 side for the first time in an upcoming international tournament in Croatia.

The teenager's strong performances for Al Nassr's academy have not gone unnoticed, with Portugal U15 coach João Santos including the 14-year-old forward in his 22-player squad.

His father Ronaldo, who is the men's all-time leading scorer in international football with 136 goals and holds the world record for most international appearances at 219, could not hide his delight.

The Portugal captain posted on Instagram about his son's U15 selection and wrote: "Proud of you, son!"

The Vlatko Markovic tournament will take place from May 13-18 and will see Portugal take on Japan, Greece, England and a fourth, yet to be determined opponent.

Ronaldo, who turned 40 on Feb. 5, admitted earlier this year that he would like to play with his son before he retires.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said: "I would like to play with my 14-year-old son, but we'll see, it depends more on me than on him."