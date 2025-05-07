Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye PSG winger Lee Kang-In

Craig Burley previews Arsenal's trip to Paris to try and overturn a first-leg defeat to PSG and advance to the Champions League final. (1:14)

Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Lee Kang-In, while Wolves try to keep hold of Rayan Aït Nouri amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lee Kang-In could step in for Bukayo Saka on the right. Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

- Paris Saint-Germain forward Lee Kang-In is the latest player being linked with Arsenal, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old, who will face the Gunners in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, is a fringe player at PSG and could be available for around €20m. The South Korea international is reportedly ready to move on because of his lack of playing time and Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta is a big fan, having previously tried to sign the former Mallorca star in 2023 while at Atletico Madrid.

- Wolves are preparing to offer Rayan Aït-Nouri a new contract to ward off interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, reports The Telegraph. The Algeria defender's transfer is valued at £50m and he could be the subject of several offers if a new deal is not agreed; his contract expires in June 2026. Both Liverpool and Man City have extensively scouted Aït-Nouri. The 23-year-old has played 34 times in the Premier League this season, grabbing seven assists.

- Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, The Sun reports. The Germany international is set to become a free agent this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. However, the proposed move has stalled in recent weeks, which could potentially open the door to a Premier League switch. Alongside the Magpies, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the 29-year-old.

- Manchester United have been looking at Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic with initial contacts taking place, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Serbia international has attracted the attention of top European clubs after solid performances for Toro this season. The 28-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in 34 league appearances. Napoli and Chelsea are among the clubs also monitoring the goalkeeper, whose contract expires in June 2026. He has €20m release clause.

- Real Madrid are not considering signing Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer, reports OK Diario, paving the way for a Premier League move. While Real Madrid are admirers of the 26-year-old, they are not looking to strengthen with a holding midfielder, feeling they need another creative option instead -- and that won't change if Xabi Alonso arrives as new coach. Los Blancos are also unsure about paying the Spain international's €60m release clause, with Arsenal now looking to be firm favourites to complete a deal.

ESPN's Sam Tighe on why Arsenal might be interested in PSG forward Lee Kang-In.

Lee Kang-In has long been regarded as a top talent. His sensational performances at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, which earned him the FIFA Golden Ball, alerted the world to his potential. Mallorca lucked out in acquiring him for free from the perennially poorly run Valencia, gave him a platform, and he was soon scooped up by Paris Saint-Germain for around €22m in 2023. But as is often the case when a young player moves to one of Europe's elite, a prominent role has been hard to earn -- who could blame him for failing to displace the likes of Vitinha, Ousmane Dembélé or Désiré Doué in this form? -- but he's done well to eclipse 2,000 minutes in each of his two seasons in Paris. Over those minutes, he's played a remarkable variety of roles: No. 8, attacking midfielder, winger and even false No. 9 striker. That versatility has been both a boon and a curse, as while it's opened up opportunities for him to play, it's also prevented him from nailing down his spot in this XI. That kind of versatility would be interesting to an Arsenal side looking to add depth to their wing corps, especially if Bukayo Saka is unavailable, and also lessen the creative burden on Martin Ødegaard. It's perhaps no coincidence that, much like the Arsenal captain, Lee is also a clever, creative, left-footer, and a strong set piece taker too.

- The release clause in Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig contract is now €80m "due to his performances and flexibility within the contract." However, the Bundesliga club may be ready to negotiate a fee for the in-demand striker below that figure. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa, who has made only five Premier League appearances this season, is wanted by AC Milan and Napoli -- although the 27-year-old would also be prepared to stay at Anfield and show be has more to offer. (Calciomercato)

- Real Betis president Angel Haro believes his club will need to be creative to find a way to keep Antony beyond this summer. The 25-year-old has been a huge hit in Spain following his loan move from Manchester United. The loan did not include an option for the Spanish club to automatically make his stay permanent. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Aston Villa will do "everything they can" to keep Morgan Rogers amid fresh interest from Chelsea. The 22-year-old is under contract at Villa until June 2030, meaning Chelsea would have to offer a sizable transfer fee. Manchester City, whose academy he graduated from, are also keeping tabs on the England international. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid's third-choice goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez, 19, could move on as he is unable to break into the first XI. (Relevo)

- Barcelona could replace goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 33, with Espanyol's Joan Garcia, 23, in the summer for around €30m. (El Nacional)

- Borussia Dortmund will sign left-back Daniel Svensson permanently from FC Nordsjaelland once his loan expires for €7.5m (Bild)

- Augsburg midfielder Juan Cabrera is on the verge of joining Greuther Fürth on a free transfer. The 22-year-old's deal expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Crystal Palace are closely monitoring Jobe Bellingham's situation at Sunderland. The 19-year-old's future could hinge upon how Sunderland perform in the Championship playoffs and, should the Black Cats fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, their star midfielder may be on the move this summer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Galatasaray are trying to bring right-back Sacha Boey back to the club from Bayern Munich this summer. (Arma Sports)