Transfer rumors, news: Newcastle to rival Barça, Man Utd for Tah

Newcastle United join the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, while Wolverhampton Wanderers try to keep hold of Rayan Aït Nouri amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Will Newcastle United sign a new defender this summer in Jonathan Tah? (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, The Sun reports. The Germany international is set to become a free agent this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. However, the proposed move has stalled in recent months, which could potentially open the door to a Premier League switch. Alongside the Magpies, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the 29-year-old's situation, who is widely expected to depart Leverkusen at the end of the season.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to offer Rayan Aït-Nouri a new contract to ward off interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, reports The Telegraph. The Algeria defender is valued at the £50 million mark by Wolves and could be the subject of several offers this summer if a new deal is not agreed. Both Liverpool and Man City have extensively scouted Aït-Nouri in recent years, whose contract expires in June 2026. The 23-year-old has played 34 times in the Premier League this season, grabbing seven assists.

- Aston Villa will do "everything they can" to keep Morgan Rogers amid fresh interest from Chelsea, Football Insider has reported. The 22-year-old is happy in the West Midlands, having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under head coach Unai Emery. Rogers is under contract at Villa until June 2030, meaning Chelsea would have to offer a sizable sum to prize him away. Manchester City, whose academy he graduated from, are also keeping tabs on the England international.

- A host of Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Jobe Bellingham's situation at Sunderland, Ekrem Konur reports. Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are all reportedly tracking his progress. The 19-year-old's future could hinge upon how Sunderland perform in the English League Championship playoffs. Should the Black Cats fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, their star midfielder will surely be on the move this summer.

- Augsburg midfielder Juan Cabrera is on the verge of joining Greuther Fürth on a free transfer, reports Sky Germany. The 22-year-old's current deal is set to expire at the end of the current season, meaning he'll be free to join the 2. Bundesliga side starting July 1. Cabrera, a Uruguay Under-20 international, has been a standout performer this season for Augsburg II in the Regionalliga, scoring 18 goals in 27 matches.