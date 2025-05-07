Jurgen Klinsmann names Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer as his man of the match after coming up with some huge saves to deny Barcelona. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Internazionale goalkeeper Yann Sommer lauded his "special save" from Lamine Yamal after helping his side overcome Barcelona in a remarkable Champions League semifinal Tuesday.

Sommer somehow tipped a curling effort from Yamal wide in the 114th minute as substitute Davide Frattesi's extra-time strike earned Inter a 4-3 win on the night and a place in the final.

It was one of seven stops Sommer made as Inter, backed by a raucous home crowd at San Siro, prevailed 7-6 on aggregate following two pulsating matches between the teams.

"I'm very happy, it was an incredible match," Sommer told Sky Italia. "The team did something tremendous tonight.

"The last save from Lamine was a very special one. He's a great player who always goes inside and shoots. I'm very happy it didn't go in. This match shows that we believe until the end. Look at what [Francesco] Acerbi did, equalizing in the 93rd minute. We believed until the end."

Inter had twice thrown away a lead to draw 3-3 in the first leg last week in Barcelona and saw another two-goal lead disappear here.

Lautaro Martínez and Hakan Çalhanoğlu's first-half goals were canceled out after the break by Eric García and Dani Olmo as Barça fought back for a third time in the tie.

When Raphinha struck in the 87th minute, giving the LaLiga leaders the lead for the first time, Inter looked to be heading out of the competition.

But there was one more twist to come, with veteran defender Acerbi taking the match to extra time and Fratessi sealing a memorable victory.

Yann Sommer makes a save from a Lamine Yamal shot during Inter's win over Barcelona in the Champions League semifinal. Getty Images

"We must compliment Barcelona as well, because they are really a strong opponent," coach Simone Inzaghi said in a news conference after leading Inter to a second Champions League final in three years.

"It required a great Inter, so I praise my team for putting in two incredible performances over the two legs. It was the only way to reach the final.

"I am so proud and happy to be their coach. They gave me everything they had. It's right that they enjoy their success in this stadium.

"They should enjoy every moment in front of these fans. They were exemplary. I told the players to believe, that we could try to limit Barcelona, even though it wasn't easy to do.

"We had Lautaro, who has been out for a week, [Denzel] Dumfries and [Marcus] Thuram back after two weeks out, Frattesi wasn't able to train yesterday.

"They were not 100% fit, so we had to use our hearts to push through every obstacle."

Inter will meet either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the final and will likely go into that game on a fairly even footing.

It's a different story from two years ago, when they lost in the final as huge underdogs against Manchester City, and Inzaghi said they have already laid down a marker by beating Europe's two best teams in the quarter and semifinal.

"We have grown in the two years since," he added when asked about the difference between now and their last appearance in the final. "What is most important is the journey, what we have done this season. We need to continue that. The Champions League final will be against great team.

"Whoever it is, it will be a great match. After beating Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the other two teams will be difficult to beat as well, but Bayern and Barça are probably the best two teams in Europe."

Before the final in Munich on May 31, Inter will try to hunt down Napoli in Serie A. They are three points behind the leaders and return to league action this weekend with a trip to Torino.