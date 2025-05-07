Frank Leboeuf rips into Manchester United following their 4-3 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League. (1:18)

Bryan Mbeumo is "likely" to leave Brentford this summer while Yoane Wissa could also get his "dream" move, according to club captain Christian Nørgaard.

Mbeumo and Wissa have both enjoyed stellar seasons for the west London club, scoring 18 goals each in the Premier League.

Both have been linked with moves away, with Manchester United reportedly leading the chase for Mbeumo, 25.

"I think Bryan is likely to go," Nørgaard told Sky Sports. "I don't know about Wissa yet. Everyone hopes that he might stay.

"Either way, I'm happy for the season and am happy for both of them. They deserve it so much."

Mbeumo and Wissa have stepped up this season in the absence of Ivan Toney, who secured a big-money move to Al Ahli last summer.

Bryan Mbeumo has scored 18 goals in 34 Premier League games this term. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nørgaard believes Brentford have therefore proved they can manage if either, or both, were to leave.

"I'm pretty calm about what will happen with Bryan and Wissa," the Denmark international added. "A lot of questions are asked about them and you can almost feel the worries around the players, when you talk about them maybe leaving us.

"I was one [of them] when we were losing Ollie Watkins and Saïd Benrahma, Ivan Toney. So it continues.

"But the club has already brought in Igor Thiago, who is another fantastic character and he will also take the league by storm at some point.

"When that is, I don't know but I'm sure he will be ready if Wissa gets his dream move, or Bryan leaves and there will be a change of the offensive players. I think the club is so talented in recruiting and always being two or three steps ahead."

Brentford have won their last three Premier League games and are on the verge of the European places, in ninth.