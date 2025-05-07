Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Craig Burley believes that Tottenham will have to "be sensible" when they face Bodø/Glimt in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal. (1:34)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has proudly said all year that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club. On Thursday, he will get the chance to take Spurs to the final of the Europa League when they travel to the Arctic Circle for their semifinal second-leg clash against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Spurs hold a two-goal advantage heading into the tie after they earned a 3-1 home win in last week's first leg. Should they make it through, they will face either Manchester United or Athletic Club in the final.

Can Tottenham take a step closer to ending their 17-year trophy drought?

Here's everything you need to know.

Key Details

Date: Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. UK (4 p.m. ET; 1.30 a.m. IST on Friday, 7 a.m. AEDT on Friday)

Venue: Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Team news

Tottenham

Spurs will be glad for their two-goal advantage as they must do without playmaker James Maddison for the rest of the season after he suffered a serious knee injury in the first leg. Midfield partner Lucas Bergvall's season has also been cut short due to an ankle injury.

Striker Dominic Solanke suffered an injury in the first leg, a relatively minor thigh issue that saw him taken off as a precaution and then sit out for the Premier League clash with West Ham. He remains a doubt for Thursday's tie.

Son Heung-min could return from a foot injury that has seen him miss the past five games.

Bodo/Glimt

The Norwegian side were without a number of their key players in the first leg, although they will be able to field a strengthened side as they plot their comeback.

Captain Patrick Berg, midfielder Hakon Evjen and forward Andreas Helmersen were suspended for last week's tie but will return on Thursday.

Bodo/Glimt have not played since their defeat to Spurs, meaning a full week of rest, while Postecoglou decided to field a weakened side against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Key talking point: Will artificial pitch prove Spurs' undoing?

Bodo/Glimt's home form in Europe has been helped by a plastic pitch and typically icy conditions. David Lidstrom - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

There are few clubs in Europe with as impressive a home record as Bodo/Glimt. They have won 28 of their last 34 home games in all European competitions, including a 100% record in the knockout stages of this year's Europa League.

"There's no doubt [the artificial turf] is an advantage for us," Bodo/Glimt defender Odin Bjortuft told reporters. "But at the same time, it's what you're used to. We train on this pitch every day, the same with the team we meet, they train on grass pitches every day.

"They have an advantage on us, and we have an advantage on them. I think it's evened out. But of course, playing here at home is a big advantage for us because I don't think a lot of teams are prepared for what's coming.

"We have managed to do this in a successful way. The ball goes really fast here, and that's a key object for us."

Part of Bodo/Glimt's success at home has been the (literal) Arctic conditions of their games. The last time they hosted a European tie -- their quarterfinal clash against Lazio on April 10 -- volunteers were needed to clear the pitch of snow before the game. Bodo/Glimt would win 2-0 and go onto win the tie on penalties after the away leg.

Howeber, a month can make a big difference in northern Norway, where daily sunlight lasts for just 56 minutes in December and nearly 24 hours in July.

Temperatures are expected to be milder for Spurs' visit, with a weather prediction of 6 degrees Celcius for the time of the game.

