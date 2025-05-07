Enzo Maresca talks about the importance of winning the Conference League ahead of Chelsea's semifinal second leg vs. Djurgården. (1:31)

Enzo Maresca has said lifting the Conference League this season would signify that "Chelsea are back."

The west London side have one foot in the final after a commading 4-1 win against Djurgarden in their semifinal first leg last week.

Chelsea, who had to go through the playoffs to qualify for Europe's third-tier competition, last played in a European final in 2021 when they beat Manchester City 1-0 to lift their second Champions League trophy.

They can now become the first team to win all three European competitions if they add the Conference League to their trophy cabinet later this month.

"It's very important for us, for different reasons. But mainly because we want this club winning trophies," Maresca said.

"Winning a trophy is a statement and you [could then] say Chelsea are back," he added.

"If we play in the Conference it's because it's where we are. [And] if you play Conference, the only trophy you can win is the Conference. I think it's a good starting point."

Maresca confirmed Chelsea have no injury concerns going into the second leg of their semifinal on Thursday, and added that midfielder Marc Guiu could also be involved with the squad.

The Spanish teenager, who joined last summer from Barcelona and is Chelsea's top scorer in the competition with six goals, missed the last three months with a hamstring problem.

"Maybe it's better for Marc to have a few more days of training, but he is very close to being back with us," Maresca said.