How to watch El Clásico: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

With four matches remaining in the 2024-25 LaLiga season, the title race is heating up. Barcelona can extend its lead over rival Real Madrid this weekend in the latest edition of El Clásico, but a win for Madrid can put them right back into the mix.

Real Madrid, led by Kylian Mbappe, visits Lamine Yamal and Barcelona live on ESPN. The two squads last met in the Copa del Rey final in April, where Barcelona won 3-2. Overall, Real Madrid leads the series with 105 wins vs. Barcelona's 103.

Here's what to know about the upcoming clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

How can fans watch?

The match begins on May 11 at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Pregame studio coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+ in English and Spanish.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.