Tottenham midfielder James Maddison will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

Maddison sustained the injury in Spurs' 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal last week.

Post-match, Postecoglou said it "doesn't look promising" and fears Maddison will face a long stint on the sidelines were confirmed on Wednesday.

"He'll miss the rest of this season and disappointing for him," Postecoglou told a news conference ahead of Thursday's second leg against Bodo/Glimt.

James Maddison will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"I'm disappointed for him because he's been a real catalyst for us. He'll miss out but that's been the story of our season.

"Everyone else from the first leg has travelled and they're ready to go."

The news means Maddison will miss the Europa League final should Spurs qualify.

Postecoglou also confirmed captain Son Heung-Min who has been out with a foot injury, has not travelled with the team.

However, Striker Dominic Solanke will play after missing Spurs' 1-1 draw against West Ham on Saturday with a quad injury he picked up against Bodo/Glimt.