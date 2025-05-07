Open Extended Reactions

Ousmane Dembélé scored for PSG against Arsenal last week and will start on the bench in the second leg. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé will start on the bench in Wednesday night's Champions League semifinal second leg against Arsenal in Paris.

Dembélé starred for PSG and scored in their 1-0 win over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the first leg last week.

However, he also sustained a muscle injury and while he was initially in doubt for Wednesday's game, has been named on the bench by coach Luis Enrique.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey will start for Arsenal after missing the first leg due to suspension.

The midfielder was sorely missed by Mikel Arteta's side last week and his return is a welcome one for Arsenal.