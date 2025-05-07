Ange Postecoglou laughs off Arsene Wenger's comments about the Europa League winners not deserving a UCL spot. (1:09)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has hit back at Arsene Wenger's suggestion that the winner of the Europa League should not automatically qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs are in pole position to qualify for this year's Europa League final, holding a 3-1 advantage over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt after the first leg of their semifinal.

Fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United look set to join them after beating Athletic Club 3-0 in their first leg last week.

Ange Postecoglou said Spurs does crazy things to people. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Last week, Arsenal manager Wenger said whichever team wins the Europa League should not necessarily qualify for the Champions League.

Asked about Wenger's comments ahead of the second leg against Bodo/Glimt, Postecoglou said: "It is the rules. Why was it not an issue before? Last year, fifth place didn't get you in -- this year it does.

"Spurs does crazy things to people. You put this club into any sentence and they all come out to try and diminish any way they can.

"I have great respect for Arsene, one of the legends of the game, but it's Spurs. They love it, you love it. Bring it on."

Spurs travel to Norway for the second leg of the semifinal on Thursday, while United host Athletic at Old Trafford.