The Maracanã Stadium will be one of eight venues across Brazil to host matches at the 2027 Women's World Cup, the first edition to be held in Latin America, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

In addition to the iconic venue in Rio de Janeiro, the 64 matches of the competition will be played in Belo Horizonte (Mineirao Stadium), Brasilia (National Stadium), Fortaleza (Castelao Arena), Porto Alegre (Beira-Rio Stadium), Recife (Pernambuco Arena), Salvador (Fonte Nova Arena) and Sao Paulo (Itaquera Arena).

"From samba to frevo, from stunning beaches to cosmopolitan cities, the world will experience the energy, colour and warmth that only Brazil can offer," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"We will continue to work closely with the selected host cities on the exciting journey ahead of us, creating unforgettable moments in each of their stadiums in 2027, and ensuring that this tournament has a major and widespread positive impact."

Your #FIFAWWC 2027 Host Cities and Stadiums! 🙌🇧🇷 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) May 7, 2025

The tournament to be played between June 24 and July 25, 2027, will feature 32 participating teams.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 will mark a historic milestone as the tournament heads to South America for the very first time," said FIFA general secretary Mattias Grafstrom.

"The women's game continues to grow at an extraordinary pace, and bringing the tournament to Brazil will inspire a new generation across the continent and beyond."