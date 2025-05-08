Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye Lookman, Mbeumo, Gittens

Open Extended Reactions

Atalanta flyer Ademola Lookman tops a three-man shortlist of Arsenal targets, while Napoli have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Kevin De Bruyne. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

- Arsenal have shortlisted Bryan Mbeumo, Jamie Gittens and Ademola Lookman in their search for a new attacker, TEAMtalk has revealed. The Gunners are exploring the possibility of signing Lookman as a back-up right-wing option, to take the burden off star forward Bukayo Saka. The 27-year-old Atalanta star has primarily been deployed as a second striker this season, although he has featured on the right side of an attacking trio in previous campaigns. The outlet says Manchester United, Newcastle United and Juventus are also keen on Lookman.

- Napoli could rival Liverpool for Kevin De Bruyne's signature this summer, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. The Manchester City midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to MLS in recent weeks. However, Di Marzio asserts that Liverpool have already tabled a bid for the Belgium international and that Napoli could soon do the same. The Serie A club are "seriously trying" to land De Bruyne, which would see him link up with international teammate -- and long-time friend -- Romelu Lukaku.

- Real Madrid are hoping to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté next summer when his current contract expires, according to Marca. Los Blancos are planning on recruiting Arsenal's William Saliba via the same method, although in his case, they'll have to wait until June 2027 to do so. Madrid's immediate centre-back target is AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, who has a £50 million release clause in his contract which becomes valid at the end of the season. Chelsea and Liverpool are expected to provide competition for the 20-year-old.

- Leeds United are weighing up a move for Everton striker Beto, according to Sky Sports News. The Whites are expected to have over £100m to spend on new signings this summer, such is the level of their ambition to remain in the Premier League next season. Any deal for Beto, 27, would make a significant dent in that budget, as he moved to Everton from Udinese for £20m two years ago and is under contract at Goodison Park until June 2027.

- Napoli and Juventus are interested in signing Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez, according to Nicolo Schira. The 23-year-old has also been linked with Atlético Madrid, but reportedly turned down their advances due to his connections to cross-city rivals Real Madrid. Gutiérrez has enjoyed an impressive campaign in LaLiga, where he has contributed five assists in 29 matches to date.