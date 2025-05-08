Open Extended Reactions

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson has resigned from the role. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Football Australia is on the hunt for a new chief executive after James Johnson resigned on Thursday.

Johnson informed staff of his intention to step down from the role at a meeting on Thursday. It leaves the governing body in search of a new figurehead less than a year out from the Women's Asian Cup.

Johnson joined Football Australia in 2020 after previously working for the Asian Football Confederation and the City Football Group.

Among the most significant moves of his tenure were the recruitment of ex-Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson and the decision to retain former Socceroos boss Graham Arnold after the 2022 World Cup.

Johnson has also pushed through a long-awaited second division competition -- the Australian Championship -- which is set to begin later this year.

"It has been a privilege to lead Football Australia for the past 5½ years, having had the pleasure to work alongside the most talented, committed and dedicated staff, executives and board members," Johnson said in a statment.

"As someone who is immensely passionate about Australian football, this decision has not come easy, but I believe the time is right to step down.

"I want to extend my thank you to the Football Australia Board and everyone within the Australian football community for their support during my tenure. Football is a local and global sport so no matter where I am, I will always be here to support Football Australia and Australian football."