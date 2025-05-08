Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain fans flood the streets after their team's 2-1 Champions League victory over Arsenal secured a spot in the final. NAEL CHAHINE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.

One person was in critical condition on Thursday and two others also hospitalised after being hit by a car in the French capital amid street partying by Paris Saint-Germain fans after the club reached the Champions League final.

The injuries were an exception on a night that was largely marked by jubilation at PSG's 2-1 victory -- 3-1 on aggregate -- over Arsenal in their second-leg semifinal on Wednesday night. It is only the second time the team has made it to the Champions League final.

Paris police said there were 43 arrests in minor incidents around the city. A police official said Thursday the people who were hospitalised were hit by a car near the famed Champs-Elysees avenue, and the circumstances are being investigated. The official was not authorised to be publicly named according to police policy.

PSG play Inter Milan in the Champions League final on May 31 in Munich.