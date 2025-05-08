Open Extended Reactions

Sam Kerr and Kirstie Mewis have announced the birth of their first child. Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

United States women's national team midfielder Kirstie Mewis and her partner, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr have announced the birth of their first child.

The pair posted to Instagram on Thursday with their new son, Jagger.

"Our little man is here, Jagger Mewis-Kerr," they wrote.

Kerr, who plays for the Australia national team, has been out for 15 months with a ruptured ACL.

Kerr has been out of action since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during warm weather training in early January 2024.

She had been included on Chelsea's Champions League roster in the hope she would be able to play a part in their campaign, but she was never fit enough to be named in a matchday squad prior to the English club's exit from the European tournament at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday.

Australia's next matches are May 30 and June 2 against Argentina as the Matildas build towards hosting the Women's Asian Cup next March.