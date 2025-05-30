Ogden: Liverpool's fee for Trent is one of the 'deals of the season' (1:42)

Real Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, both clubs confirmed on Friday, with a source telling ESPN they agreed a €10 million ($11.3m) deal for his early release so that he can play at the Club World Cup.

Liverpool had already announced that Alexander-Arnold would be leaving Anfield this summer after he opted against signing a new contract with his boyhood club.

Madrid then began talks with the Premier League champions to release Alexander-Arnold before his contract with them was due to expire on June 30, 2025.

The transfer is set to be completed when the summer transfer window open on Sunday. Madrid's first game at the Club World Cup -- Alexander-Arnold's first opportunity to make his debut -- will be against Al Hilal in Miami, Florida on June 18.

Madrid said he has signed a six-year contract, while Liverpool confirmed that a fee was involved in the transfer without specifying the amount.

"Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes," Liverpool said in a statement.

Alexander-Arnold will form part of a rebuilt defence for Madrid at the tournament after the club also announced the signing of centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

The club believe bringing in Alexander-Arnold early will benefit his integration into the team ahead of the 2025-26 season, as well as boosting their chances of success in the tournament.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, won every major trophy at Liverpool, including the 2019 Champions League and two Premier League titles in 2020 and 2025.

In a statement when his departure was confirmed, the defender said he needed "a new challenge" at this stage in his career. He joins England teammate and friend Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Liverpool academy graduate has been a long-term target for Madrid, who have made a habit in recent years of signing elite players on free transfers, when their contracts expire.

Right-back has been a problem position for Madrid this season, with club captain Dani Carvajal sidelined long-term with a serious knee injury.

Madrid are now looking to rebuild after a difficult 2024-25 season -- despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappé -- saw them eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals, and finishing runners-up to rivals Barcelona in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey.

