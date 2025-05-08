Liverpool vs Arsenal: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool return to Anfield this weekend, as the Premier League champions host their nearest rivals Arsenal, who have had a tough midweek clash in the Champions League semifinal, and aren't yet guaranteed to play in that competition next season.

Mikel Arteta's team should still be considered comfortable favourites to finish in those top five spots which will guarantee qualification for next season's Champions League, but with a game against Newcastle United to come after this visit to Anfield too, a lack of results in these games could create panic on the final day of the season. Arsenal have lost three in a row, including both legs of the Champions League semifinal against PSG either side of that home loss to Bournemouth. They had also drawn 2-2 against Crystal Palace in the game before that.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have nothing tangible left to play for in this season, but they would want to put in a better performance than they managed at Chelsea last week. They could return to a lineup much closer to what is perceived as their best starting XI, after Arne Slot made a host of changes last week in that 3-1 loss.

Arsenal enter the game a massive 15 points behind Liverpool, with three games left to go this season. It was much closer when the two sides met in the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier this season, which ended in a 2-2 draw thanks to a late equaliser from Mohamed Salah in a game in which Arsenal took the lead twice, through goals from Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino, sandwiched in between Virgil van Dijk's first equaliser on the night for Liverpool.

Can Arsenal finally manage a positive result? Or will Arne Slot's side give Anfield more reason to continue the party that began two weeks ago?

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, May 11 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T., 9 p.m. IST, 1:30 a.m. AEST, Monday morning)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Mat Wilkes

Injury news:

Liverpool

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return mid-May

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return mid-May

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return late May

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT for the season

Gabriel Magalhaes, D, hamstring, OUT for the season

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT for the season

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Luis Diaz | LW: Cody Gakpo

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

RB: Ben White | CB: William Saliba | CB: Jakub Kiwior | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Martin Odegaard | CM: Thomas Partey | CM: Declan Rice

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Stats:

Liverpool are unbeaten against Arsenal at Anfield since 2012.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Liverpool in the Premier League. It is their longest such run since an eight-game unbeaten streak between 2007 and 2011.

Mohamed Salah needs two goals and two assists to complete a landmark double of 30 goals and 20 assists in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 19 games against the "Big Six" in the Premier League since the start of the 2023-24 season, winning 11 and drawing 8 of those games.

