Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said he wants nothing more than a good night's sleep after his team won the Bundesliga title last week with two matches left to play.

The Belgian, in his first season at the club, said the constant preoccupation with the next match during the season did not really allow him to really enjoy the simple pleasures.

"Sleep, really sleep," Kompany said in a club interview when asked what he was most looking forward to after the title win.

"You constantly have the pressure of the next game. You achieve something but then you have to start building for the next achievement."

It was by no means an easy domestic season for Bayern and Kompany, with the club facing stiff competition from last year's champions Bayer Leverkusen, who also eliminated the Bavarians in the German Cup.

Bayern were also eliminated by Italy's Inter Milan in the Champions League quarterfinals.

"Sometimes you have these moments with the family during the year, but then your head is somewhere else," Kompany said.

"Now in the next few weeks I will leave some of that behind. But you can only do that after winning."