MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United are through to the Europa League final, but not before showcasing just why they've been left needing this competition to save their season.

Man United led 3-0 from the first leg in Bilbao and faced an Athletic Club without four of their most important players through injury and suspension, but it still wasn't until the 70th minute that Ruben Amorim and his players could be sure of their progress.

Mason Mount's first goal at Old Trafford more than 18 months after his arrival from Chelsea lifted the roof off the stadium, although the celebrations were filled with relief more than anything else. It made the score 1-1 on the night and finally put to bed the nerves permeating the crowd in light of Athletic Club's industrious performance to that point.

Three late goals from Casemiro, Rasmus Højlund and Mount made it 4-1 and 7-1 on aggregate to ensure the night ended in a party atmosphere. United, despite all their vulnerabilities, are heading to the final.

"It was a good result, but I think if you look at both games it was so much tougher than just the result," said Amorim.

"We have so many weaknesses and you can see that in the game. But we are fighting but I think we deserve it if you look at the two games to be in the final.

"I can see I should be a better manager in this moment, the team should be better in this moment but we are trying and I think we did quite well in Europe. We struggle a lot in the Premier League."

Only once has a team ever failed to progress from a major European knock-out tie after winning the first leg 3-0 away from home. That didn't stop United from making hard work of it.

As if trying to ward off any complacency, the club's social media accounts declared before kick-off that "this tie isn't over."

But fans who have come to games at Old Trafford this season know better than to expect an easy ride. And for the first 70 minutes, the team seemed determined to prove them right.

The game was only nine minutes old when Álex Berenguer found space in the penalty area and lifted his shot over the bar. United were second best in the opening stages in Bilbao last week and the game here followed a similar pattern.

Passes were misplaced, duals lost and Athletic Club -- despite missing Nico Williams, Iñaki Williams, Dani Vivian and Oihan Sancet -- took advantage.

On 30 minutes it was Harry Maguire's turn to needlessly give the ball away. Seconds later it was the net courtesy of a stunning strike from 21-year-old Mikel Jaureguizar. It was a glimmer of hope for the 5,000 Athletic Club fans who had travelled to Manchester with little more than a prayer.

Alejandro Garnacho had the chance to calm everyone down just before half-time. But after being sent through by Patrick Dorgu, the Argentinian clipped his finish wide. Athletic Club pushed and pushed after the break and heart rates in the stands climbed and climbed.

After an hour, Amorim had seen enough. Off came Garnacho, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui and on came Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo and Mount. Fernandes dropped deeper into midfield and the control Amorim craved all night suddenly returned.

Mount got the breakthrough with a clever turn and shot and Athletic Club's resolve was broken. When Mount chipped Julen Agirrezabala from 70 yards nearly 50 minutes to make it 4-1 in stoppage time, Amorim finally afforded himself a smile.

"The substitutes changed the game," he said. "That is credit to the players. I felt we needed a bit more energy. We needed to keep the ball."

It was a night of ups and downs in a season of ups and downs. Remarkably, this campaign of contrasts is still alive. Tottenham await at in the final on May 21 with a trophy and a place in the Champions League on the line.

With the teams sitting 15th and 16th in the Premier League, there's a debate to be had about whether either United or Spurs are equipped to deal with Europe's top club competition.

United need the Champions League for financial reasons ahead of a crucial summer of change under Amorim.

You wonder, though, whether from a purely sporting perspective the Portuguese coach would prefer a quieter season with more time on the training ground to give him more time to iron out the problems.

"The money [from the Champions League is not the most important, even to win a title as a coach, it's that feeling, that feeling we can do good things," said Amorim.

"It is that feeling we can change things. It is the least we can do for these fans for the support they give us in this tough season. If you don't win it, it is nothing. We are happy to be there. Let's see."

United are into a ninth European final in their history. Rarely has there been more riding on it.