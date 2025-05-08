Open Extended Reactions

BODO, Norway -- Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has hit back at anyone who tries to "diminish" his side's achievement of reaching a European final, adding that he "couldn't care less" about the club's Premier League form.

Spurs stood up to an awkward test over 100km inside the Arctic Circle, beating Bodo/Glimt 2-0 on Thursday to take the tie 5-1 on aggregate and book a place in the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Untied boss Ruben Amorim has been keen to stress that winning the Europa League -- and therefore gaining a place in the Champions League -- would not save their season. But Postecoglou took the directly opposite view after Thursday's game, saying that winning a trophy would be far more successful than just finishing high in the table.

"That [result] is going to upset a lot of people," Postecoglou said.

"There'll be debates now raging and neither of us [United and Tottenham] will be able to get a trophy. If we win, we're just going to take a team photo because we're not worthy.

"Who cares if we're struggling in the league? Why is that important? If it's so easy to get to a final, then why doesn't everyone who finishes in the top three do it? I mean, it's a separate thing. It's got nothing to do with league form.

"We understand our league form hasn't been great. We understand the struggles we've had. A lot of them are because of the situation we've been in, but how does that diminish the achievement of getting to a final?

"Like I said, this club and others have finished in first, second or third in the Premier League and haven't made finals. So why should that be diminished? I couldn't care less about who's struggling, and who's not.

"I think both us and Man United have earned the right to be there. I think we're probably beating teams that will be in the Champions League next year on our road to getting there. So looking forward to it, it should be about game."

Ange Postecoglou could indeed win a trophy in his second season at Tottenham. Getty

The question over whether a Europa League trophy is enough to salvage Spurs and United's season has been a hot topic. It comes, too, as Spurs' local rivals, Arsenal, will end the season trophyless despite being involved in the Premier League title race and reaching the Champions League semifinals.

Tottenham have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008, with this their first European final since they fell at the final hurdle against Liverpool in the Champions League in 2019.

"What's happening right now is that people are fearing that it actually might happen because it might happen. 'Let's see how we can tear it down' ... somehow diminish it somehow by saying that it's been a poor season and we don't deserve this or we don't deserve that. Or somehow comparing us to Manchester United," Postecoglou said.

"If we had United's success, maybe I'd have a different view. I could have been sitting here exactly in fifth position [in the Premier League] and I guarantee you that the commentary around me would be, well, that's a great achievement, but this club needs to win something.

"That's exactly what everyone would be saying. Of course this [making a European final] is massive."