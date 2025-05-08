The "ESPN FC" crew give their predictions for Manchester United vs. Tottenham in the Europa League final. (2:35)

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United owe their fans a trophy after booking their place in the Europa League final.

United won 4-1 against Athletic Club on Thursday and 7-1 on aggregate to set up a showdown with Tottenham at San Mames in Bilbao on May 21.

It gives Amorim's team the chance to salvage some success from an otherwise miserable season and the Portuguese coach said the players must deliver silverware for the supporters.

"It is the least we can do for these fans for the support they give us in this tough season, but I am stressed already because of the final," Amorim told TNT Sports. "If you don't win it, it is nothing. We are happy to be there. Let's see."

With a place in the Champions League on the line, it means one of United or Spurs -- sitting 15th and 16th in the Premier League table -- will play in Europe's top club competition next season.

Like Amorim, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is under pressure to win a trophy. Spurs have already beaten United three times this season -- twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup.

"We lost the three last games, so we can win this one," said Amorim. "You look at the odds, we are closer to winning than losing.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim congratulates Alejandro Garnacho as he leaves the field. Getty Images

"Both teams are going to play all or nothing. The position of the coach is similar. I know Ange has one more year, but we are struggling, both of us.

"We have to understand that a final is completely different to the Premier League."

Despite comfortably beating Athletic Club on aggregate, United didn't have it all their own way in the second leg.

The Spanish side made it a nervy evening after scoring first and it wasn't until Mason Mount came off the bench to score a second-half equaliser that United were sure of their place in the final.

Goals from Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund and Mount's second of the night in stoppage time gave the scoreline a more emphatic look than it deserved.

"It was a good result, but I think if you look at both games it was so much tougher than just the result," said Amorim. "We have so many weaknesses but we are fighting but I think we deserve, if you look at the two games, to be in the final."