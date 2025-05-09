Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is attracting plenty of interest, while Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is more keen to join Manchester United than Arsenal. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero in the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has impressed this season, especially in the UEFA Champions League, and is attracting interest from Manchester City, Juventus and Inter Milan, according to Sport Italia. PSG had been ready to look at signing Lille's Lucas Chevalier as a replacement for the Italy international, whose contract expires in 2026, after a slow start to his career in Paris. As a result, some of Europe's top clubs are set to make Donnarumma an offer to persuade him to move, though PSG are reported to be open to extending his contract too.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha would prefer to join Manchester United, according to TalkSPORT. The Brazil international is also wanted by Arsenal, although a move to the Emirates is thought to be "unlikely." Cunha, 25, has been in sensational form this season for Wolves, scoring 15 goals in 30 matches to date. He is under contract at Molineux until June 2029 and has a reported release clause of £62.5 million, which is expected to draw the attention of several Premier League clubs this summer.

- Newcastle United are scouting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of a potential summer move, the Daily Mail reports. The Magpies are keen to recruit a deputy to Alexander Isak in the No. 9 position, and Sesko has emerged as a strong candidate. The 21-year-old, who is under contract at RB until June 2029, has netted 13 times in 31 Bundesliga games this season. According to the Mail, Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is also admired at St James' Park.

- History could repeat itself as Borussia Dortmund have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, TalkSPORT reports. Bellingham's older brother, Jude Bellingham, came close to signing for United from Birmingham City as a teenager, but instead decided to continue his development in the Bundesliga in 2020 and eventually earned a move to Real Madrid two years later. Now Jobe, 19, is being courted by the same two clubs following a season in which his four goals and three assists helped Championship side Sunderland reach the playoffs.

- Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is open to the idea of leaving the club if an opportunity presents itself, TEAMtalk has revealed. The 22-year-old is reportedly wanted by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City (who had him in their academy between 2019-2023), having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the West Midlands. While he is happy under the management of Unai Emery, Rogers is also "willing to listen" if the right club comes knocking. Villa don't want to lose the impressive youngster, who has 16 goal involvements in the Premier League this term.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:48 Who might want to sign Aston Villa's Emi Martinez? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss potential moves for goalkeeper Emi Martinez, with Aston Villa reportedly under financial pressure to move on a star name.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid forward Rodrygo's representatives have been contacted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City over the possibility of a summer transfer. (TBR Football)

- PSG could move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, with head coach Luis Enrique sure that the 21-year-old would be perfect for his system. Camavinga is facing an uncertain future at the Bernabeu and could move on. (Defensa Central)

- Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is hoping to extend William Saliba's contract amid interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid. The centre-back's current deal runs until 2027, and Madrid are looking to sign him for a cut-price fee in 2026, or a wait for a free transfer a year later. (AS)

- Liverpool forwards Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz are both potential targets for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who would need to pay up to €160m to sign the duo. (CaughtOffside)

- Everton could attempt to bring Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison back to Merseyside this summer. The Toffees are "exploring" a deal, as David Moyes is said to be a big fan of the Brazil international and it could be financed by the exit of striker Beto, who is wanted by newly promoted Leeds United. (Sky Sports)

- Juventus will make Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali their top target to strengthen their midfield this summer if they can secure Champions League qualification. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

- Flamengo will not continue their pursuit of João Félix due to the Chelsea forward's wage expectations and other offers in Europe being on the table. (GloboEsporte)

- OGC Nice and Leeds United are keeping tabs on Borussia Mönchengladbach's 28-year-old winger Franck Honorat, who is under contract until June 2028, but could be let go at the end of the season for the right fee. (Footmercato)

- Newcastle United forward Joe Willock is being scouted ahead of a potential summer move from Crystal Palace. (The Chronicle)

- Former Barcelona coach Xavi would "love" to coach in the Premier League but would also consider a position in charge of a national team. (The Athletic)

- There's a "revolution" coming in the Atletico Madrid squad this summer, with just seven "untouchable" players: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone, Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez. Atletico would like to sign Tottenham defender Cristiano Romero and Villarreal winger Alex Baena, as well as a left-back, a 'No. 5' defender, a winger, a forward, and a substitute goalkeeper. And that means they're open to moves for a number of stars. (Marca)

- Atletico will target Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with a €25m offer and if that fails they'll turn to Espanyol's Joan Garcia instead. (Defensa Central)