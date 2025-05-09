Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year.

Salah has enjoyed a stellar individual season, registering 33 goals and 23 assists in all competitions and playing a major role in Liverpool's Premier League title win.

The Egypt international has started every league game for Arne Slot's side this term and recently ended months of speculation over his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah has been voted the FWA Footballer of the Year. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This is the third time Salah has won the award -- which is voted for by hundreds of journalists across England -- having previously been crowned Player of the Year in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

The 32-year-old saw off competition from teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as the likes of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, to clinch this year's prize.