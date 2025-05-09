Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has said he is "very clear" about what improvements need to be made at Arsenal next season after another trophyless campaign.

Arsenal were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal. They also missed out in the Premier League to Liverpool and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the semifinal stage by eventual winners Newcastle United.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Arteta said: "We're very clear about what we need to do to improve. First, what is in our hands to improve and what we can do with the squad we have, and then the improvements the team will need in terms of methodology, in terms of coaching staff, in terms of departments, in terms of players and, once again, to be better."

Arsenal have been strongly linked with signing a new striker during the summer transfer window but Arteta would not be drawn on specific areas of his squad that he will seek to improve.

He added: "We'll see at the end [of the season], it will depend on what happens with a lot of the players."

Mikel Arteta has failed to win a trophy with Arsenal this season. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arteta cited injuries as a major factor in Arsenal's struggle for silverware this season, but the resignation of sporting director Edu in November was also a blow.

"It was hard for me because I had built up an exceptional relationship with him," Arteta said. "We had a chemistry, an understanding from day one that is very difficult to create with one person. And, in the end, when you completely trust the person who is working with you on a day-to-day basis, who has to make big decisions, you have fun.

"I had fun working with Edu and we went through some very difficult times and some very good times. And when he made that decision, it was very difficult for me."

However, Arteta said he was not disappointed in Edu's decision to leave the club for a new challenge.

"No, in the end, if that's how he felt and what's best for his career, I'm happy for him. Mainly for what he gave me, after all, he gave me the opportunity to be here, he believed in me and was always by my side. And if he feels that this is a new phase, a new challenge in life that he needs to face, in the end, what are you going to say to him? Support him like he supported me."