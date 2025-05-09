Open Extended Reactions

Alessia Russo has been named the FWA Women's Player of the Year. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal and England forward Alessia Russo has been voted the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Women's Footballer of the Year.

Russo is The Gunners' top scorer and is currently leading the Women's Super League (WSL) Golden Boot race with 12 goals and two assists in 20 games.

FWA Women's Footballer of the Year top four Alessia Russo becomes the second Arsenal player to win the award after Vivianne Miedema in 2020. Player Club 1. Alessia Russo Arsenal 2. Khadija "Bunny" Shaw Manchester City 3. Mariona Caldentey Arsenal 4. Millie Bright Chelsea

Last year's winner, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, tied on goals with Russo despite playing just 14 matches, finished second in this year's vote. Russo's Arsenal teammate Mariona Caldentey claimed third place, while England defender Millie Bright came in fourth.

Russo has been instrumental in Arsenal's push for European success this season, helping the club reach their first Champions League final in 18 years. The Gunners will face defending champions Barcelona in Lisbon on May 24. Russo has scored seven goals in the competition, the second-most this season.

Domestically, she also played a key part in securing a top three WSL finish for Arsenal, earning the 26-year-old a nomination for WSL Player of the Season at the Women's Professional Game Awards.

Arsenal could finish second in the league with a win over her former club, Manchester United, in their season finale on Saturday.