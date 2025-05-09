Open Extended Reactions

Girona coach Míchel Sánchez will not be in the dugout for Saturday's game against Villarreal after being hospitalised with a health problem, the Catalan club announced on Friday.

The nature of the issue has not been confirmed, with the 49-year-old set to remain under observation over the weekend.

"First team coach Míchel is in hospital with a health problem," Girona said in a statement. "He is receiving medical attention and evolving favourably.

"He is receiving the necessary care and we hope he will recover in a few days. He will not be on the bench for the game [on Saturday] at Montilivi."

Míchel later released his own statement, allaying fears that it was anything serious but confirming he has been advised to slow down.

"I have to stop for a few days and recover to be able to return as soon as possible," he said. "I feel good and am under medical observation.

Míchel Sánchez will miss Girona's game against Villarreal this weekend. Eduard Duran/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"I have to remain in hospital for a few days. I will be obliged to follow Saturday's game from afar, but I will be in contact with my team.

"I am sure that this group, despite my absence, will give everything, like always, so that our supporters can feel proud of them."

Girona, who finished third last season and competed in the Champions League this year, desperately need the points against Villarreal as they look to pull clear of relegation.

A recent winless run of 11 games saw them plummet from the top half of LaLiga down to 17th, but Monday's 1-0 win against Mallorca put some daylight between them and the bottom three.

With four games to go, they have 38 points, six more than Las Palmas, who occupy the third and final relegation spot.

After the Villarreal game, Girona travel to already relegated Real Valladolid on Tuesday, before closing the season with fixtures against Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid.