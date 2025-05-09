Man United vs West Ham: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Ruben Amorim responded to criticism of his Manchester United team this season, despite reaching the Europa League final. (0:51)

Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford three days after sealing a big win in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal against Athletic Bilbao, looking to ride the Europa high and correct their poor domestic form.

And that form has been woeful. United have not won in their last six Premier League matches. Their last win a 3-0 triumph against Leicester City on March 17. With their progress to the Europa League final sealed, it will also be interesting to see if Ruben Amorim decides to still rotate his XI like in the previous league match, a 3-4 loss away at Brentford.

Two points and two places below them, West Ham (17th, 37 points) are on a bad run of their own. They haven't won in their last 8 league matches, with their last also coming against beleaguered Leicester (2-0) on Feb 28. With the incentive of leap-frogging their opponents with a win, though, Graham Potter's side will look to take the game to Man United.

Here's all you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Peacock in the United States, JioHotstar in India and Optus Sport in Australia. It won't be broadcast live in the UK. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Man United are on a high after reaching the Europa League final. Carl Recine/UEFA via Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, May 11 at 2.15 p.m. BST (9.15 am ET; 6.45 pm. IST and 11.15 pm. AEST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Andy Madley

Team news:

Manchester United

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT

Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return early May

Ayden Heaven, D, leg, OUT, estimated return mid May

Toby Collyer, M, knock, OUT, estimated return late May

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT for season

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season

Diogo Dalot, D, calf, OUT, estimated return mid May

West Ham United

Edson Alvarez, M, back, OUT, estimated return mid May

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT for season

Michail Antonio, F, broken leg, OUT for season

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United

GK:André Onana

CB: Victor Lindelof | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Leny Yoro

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui | CM: Casemiro | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Alejandro Garnacho | AM: Bruno Fernandes

CF: Rasmus Højlund

West Ham United

GK: Alphonse Areola

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo | CB: Max Kilman | CB: Aaron Cresswell

RWB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CM: Tomas Soucek | CM: James Ward-Prowse | LWB: Emerson

AM: Jarrod Bowen | AM: Mohammed Kudus

CF: Niclas Fullkrug

Stats:

Man United are unbeaten in their last 16 home Prem meetings against West Ham United (W13, D3): they've not conceded in any of their last four such encounters.

Graham Potter is unbeaten in his last three meetings with Man United (two wins for Brighton in May and August 2022 and a draw with Chelsea in October '22).

Only the already relegated teams (Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton) have picked up fewer points in the Prem than West Ham since Graham Potter took charge (14).

Latest news and analysis:

Man United's Amorim on Keane criticism: 'We can do better'

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United must accept criticism of their Premier League form, but insists he has had to sacrifice domestic games to chase Europa League glory.

Man United reach Europa League final but hardly look up for it

Man United led 3-0 from the first leg in Bilbao and faced an Athletic Club without four of their most important players through injury and suspension, but it still wasn't until the 70th minute that Ruben Amorim and his players could be sure of their progress.

Manchester United owe supporters Europa League trophy, Amorim says

"It is the least we can do for these fans for the support they give us in this tough season, but I am stressed already because of the final," Amorim told TNT Sports. "If you don't win it, it is nothing. We are happy to be there. Let's see."

Lucas Paquetá been 'living a nightmare' amid betting case - wife

The Brazil international is awaiting the outcome of an English Football Association hearing over spot-fixing charges, for deliberately receiving four yellow cards in Premier League matches for betting purposes.