AC Milan players will celebrate mothers day by wearing their mothers' surnames on the back of their jerseys during Friday's Serie A fixture against Bologna, the club have announced.

This is the second consecutive year the players will take part in this initiative, with last years celebrations marking a historic first in Italian football.

AC Milan players will wear their mother's maiden name on the back of their shirt on Friday. Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

To mark the occasion, the club and Fondazione Milan will launch a fundraising campaign to support teenage mothers in Milan's suburbs through the programme based at the Spazio Indifesa Hub.

"A portion of the proceeds from the auction of match-worn shirts and Mascot experiences -- generously provided by ComAve, AC Milan's Global Partner and Shopping Experience Platform Partner -- will go towards the fundraiser," the club said.

The idea was first introduced last year as part of an initiative to bring attention to personal identity rights. It comes following an Italian law passed on June 1, 2022, that both parents have the right to choose their children's surnames as an element of their personal identity.