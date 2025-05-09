Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted this season has been the most difficult of his managerial career.

Guardiola has watched his team struggle to maintain the high standards which saw them win a record four titles in a row.

City slipped out of the race for the Premier League early in the campaign and were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the first knockout round.

They will still end the season with a trophy if they can beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and they're on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.

But Guardiola, who has also had spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich in his 17 years as a manager, says it will still go down as the toughest of his career.

"It's been the most difficult [season], that's for sure," said Guardiola.

"It's been more demanding. Much more. When you don't win it's more demanding emotionally and preparing and the moods and everything.

Pep Guardiola has endured a difficult season in charge of Manchester City. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"It's been more difficult. It's been more difficult than the previous seasons we played for the titles."

Guardiola has signed a contract to stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

The 54-year-old has won 12 league titles in three countries as well as lifting the Champions League three times. But he insists he will still have something to prove next season as he attempts to wrestle the title back from Liverpool.

"Every time we have to prove ourselves," he said.

"When I listened to the players who said what I've done in my career, I don't have anything to prove. Completely wrong. They should retire.

"When it's done, it's done. So the people pay the tickets to come to the stadium to do it every time.

"I had to prove myself again and again. And I'm disappointed in myself when it's not going well. When I retire I will review my career. But right now, next game I have to prove myself. So life doesn't live from memories."