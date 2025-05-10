Transfer rumors, news: Man United, City battle for Tonali

Marcotti: Man Utd should consider Fernandes exit 'if the number is big enough' (1:08)

Manchester United and Manchester City have shown interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, while Bayern Munich have started negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah about a free transfer, amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has impressed this season. Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images

- Manchester United and Manchester City have shown interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to Nicolo Schira. The Italy international has been in fine form of late, proving to be instrumental in the side's push for a top-five finish in the Premier League. While Newcastle do not want to let the 25-year-old go, Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) restrictions could complicate matters this summer and they could accept offers of around £70m.

- Bayern Munich have started concrete negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen center back Jonathan Tah and his advisers, reports Sky Sport Deutschland, with the 29-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season. There will be competition, though, as Xabi Alonso is keen to take the Germany international with him to Real Madrid, while Barcelona have interest but must contend with financial fair play issues.

- Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer, Fabrizio Romano reports. After sources told ESPN that the club were closing on the 26-year-old, he has now "verbally agreed" a long-term contract with the Gunners, who are set to trigger the player's €60m release clause. The Spain international, who has 17 caps to his name, will become Mikel Arteta's first summer signing, having snubbed a move to Liverpool last year. But the club might not be done there as Correio da Manha reports that the Gunners have made a €75m bid to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres.

- Flamengo full-back Wesley is being tracked by Liverpool and Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. While Manchester City's interest in the Brazil international is the most concrete, a host of Premier League and European rivals are also monitoring his progress. Wesley, 21, has emerged as one of Brazil's next top talents, and his transfer could cost as much as €35m if he decides to leave Flamengo this summer.

- Fabrizio Romano reports that Hugo Ekitike will leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, with various top cubs having already made contact about a move for the highly touted striker. Big names from the Premier League have approached representatives for both the player and club, although the 22-year-old wants to focus on securing UEFA Champions League football for the Bundesliga club before deciding his future.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe looks at why Sandro Tonali is starting to attract attention.

Tonali's Newcastle career has finally hit the accelerator. After signing in the summer of 2023 for approximately £55m from AC Milan, the Italy midfielder was hit with a 10-month gambling ban that ended his maiden campaign after just eight Premier League appearances. But after returning to action at the start of this season, he has quickly found fitness and form, delivering some superb displays in the heart of the Magpies' midfield. Tonali's switch from a box-to-box No. 8 to a deeper-lying No. 6, which saw him become the anchor in Eddie Howe's midfield three, was a catalyst for the team's remarkable patch of form through December and January, in which the team won nine straight games. His style is pure hustle and bustle; he offers great physicality, aggression and stamina, allowing him to assert his tone on a match, cover every blade of grass and enforce Howe's high-energy, high-pressing tactics. He has also chipped in with a handy five goals in all competitions. Newcastle would be loathe to break up their vaunted, hard-nosed midfield trio of Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimarães, but in the PSR era, you never know what clubs might be forced to do.

- Chelsea want to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao and have opened talks over a possible €75m move. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea and Manchester United have been tracking Barcelona's promising winger Juan Hernandez Torres this season. Both clubs are considering whether to trigger a €6m buyout clause in the Spain U19's contract this summer, as he turns 18 in July. (Sky Sports)

- Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is set to snub Manchester City as the 22-year-old has has agreed to join Bayern Munich for €100m. (Bild)

- A move to LaLiga appeals to Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané if he leaves the club when his contract expires this summer. However, he is also reported to have received interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- If Xabi Alonso moves to take over at Real Madrid, he wants to sign 20-year-old Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. (TalkSPORT)

- Newcastle United and Manchester United are preparing to rival Arsenal for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo this summer. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid have asked for information about AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández, who is expected to leave San Siro at the end of the season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Arsenal have opened talks with William Saliba over a new contract amid reported interest in the defender from Real Madrid. (The Athletic)

- Liverpool have identified Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar, 21, as a top target for the summer. (Anfield Watch)

- Advanced negotiations are underway between UAE Pro league side Al Ain and İstanbul Başakşehir over the transfer of Krzysztof Piatek. Al Ain have offered €8m for the Poland striker. (Footmercato)

- Paderborn manager Lukas Kwasniok is a top candidate for the vacant manager's position at TSG Hoffenheim. (Sky Germany)

- Yverdon Sport midfielder Moussa Baradji is wanted by a host of European clubs, with Galatasaray, Fiorentina and Leicester City all interested in the 24-year-old. (Ekrem Konur)

- The position of AS Monaco head coach Adi Hütter is fragile heading into the club's final few games of the season. (Footmercato)

- Brentford fear that they will lose goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen, with the German side in search of a new goalkeeper to compete with Lukas Hradecky and Matej Kovar. (Football Insider)

- Centre-back Jérémy Jacquet has made his mark since returning to Stade Rennais from his loan at Clermont Foot, and the 19-year-old France youth international has impressed enough for RB Leipzig to set their sights on him. (Footmercato)