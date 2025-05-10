LOS ANGELES -- Angel City defender Savy King was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital after what the team called a "medical event" during the team's match against the Utah Royals in the National Women's Soccer League on Friday night.

Other players were visibly shaken as trainers rushed to King's side after she went down in the 74th minute. She was attended to for some 10 minutes before she was taken from the field on a cart.

Angel City issued a statement that said King "was transported by EMS to the hospital following a medical event on the field. She is responsive and undergoing further evaluation. We thank everyone for their concern and support."

After the match, both teams gathered in a circle at midfield in prayer for King.

King, 20, was the second overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft by expansion Bay FC and played 18 games for the club. She was traded to Angel City in February and has started in all eight games for the team this season.