Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has admitted the impact of Arne Slot at the club following Jurgen Klopp's exit surprised him.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, before Slot arrived from Feyenoord in the summer. The Dutchman won the title in his first season at the club after after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at the end of April.

Salah, who was voted the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year this past week, revealed in an interview with France Football that Slot's impact took him by surprise.

"I didn't expect us to win so quickly. Who could have predicted that the transition would be successful so quickly? No one, I think. In preseason, Arne came to see me and asked me to be an example for the other players.

I told him not to worry because I'm always at my best, not to set an example, but because that's who I am. He told me what he expected of me in the game, with a lot of responsibilities in running, which I liked."

Salah, who has bagged 28 goals in the Premier League this season, also highlighted the differences between Slot and his predecessor Klopp.

"Arne is very direct, he re-established the competitive level, whereas with Jürgen, we were perhaps a little too much in our comfort zone towards the end.

Arne and his staff are more open to discussion, to sharing feelings, I think that was important in my performances. And, above all, it led us to success."

Liverpool face Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield.