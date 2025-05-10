Steve Nicol looks at the biggest challenges facing Xabi Alonso if he completes a move to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. (1:34)

Carlo Ancelotti said Xabi Alonso has "all doors open" as he leaves Bayer Leverkusen, praising the "fantastic job" the man expected to replace him at Real Madrid has done with the Bundesliga side.

Alonso confirmed on Friday that he will be leaving Leverkusen at the end of this season after almost three years in charge, with a source telling ESPN the Spanish coach is "close" to becoming Ancelotti's successor at Madrid.

Ancelotti is expected to leave after Madrid's last LaLiga game of the season, against Real Sociedad the weekend of May 25, although the team still have a chance of winning the league going into this Sunday's Clásico with Barcelona.

"I saw [Alonso's announcement]," Ancelotti told a news conference on Saturday.

"I've read he's leaving Leverkusen, where he's done a fantastic job. All doors are open to him, because he's shown himself to be one of the best coaches in the world."

Former Madrid midfielder Alonso, 43, has long been the favourite to take over from Ancelotti after impressing at Leverkusen, turning the club from relegation candidates into Bundesliga champions, winning an unbeaten domestic double in 2024.

Ancelotti has won the most trophies of any Madrid coach, including three Champions Leagues, but has faced criticism for the team's performances this season, which has increased after elimination in the Champions League quarterfinals.

"The honeymoon with this club never ends," Ancelotti said. "The honeymoon will continue forever. Real Madrid is like [AC] Milan, teams that stay in your heart more than others.

It is expected that Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, with Xabi Alonso replacing him. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"If you ask about the honeymoon as coach, I don't know, but the honeymoon continues. Like any relationship, there's a lot of passion at first, and then there are a lot of other things, when the passion goes, there are other things like affection. I think my honeymoon with Real Madrid will continue all my life."

Sunday's Clásico at Montjuïc -- which comes with Barcelona four points ahead at the top of the table -- is the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season.

Barça won the first league meeting 4-0 at the Bernabéu, and won the Spanish Supercopa final 5-2, but last month's Copa del Rey final was closer, ending 3-2 to Barça after extra time.

"In these games you have to do everything well," Ancelotti said. "You have to defend well. They're a team that tends to push you back into your own half, and when you have the ball, you have to make the most of their weaknesses, because no team is perfect."

A win for Madrid would cut the deficit to just a point, with three remaining games for each team.

"There's a lot at stake," Ancelotti said. "If Barcelona win tomorrow, they have more of a chance. If we win, the league opens up and anything can happen."