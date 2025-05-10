Manchester City defender Rúben Dias sounded off over Southampton's style of play after the two sides drew 0-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, accusing them of "not even trying to play."
Rock-bottom and relegated Southampton had looked poised to equal Derby County's season-low tally of 11 points in 2007-08, but the draw moved them to 12, which had their fans at a sun-drenched St Mary's Stadium singing in celebration.
City dominated with 26 shots compared to Southampton's two, but the visitor's defended in numbers, particularly in the dying minutes, to deny them.
"It's frustrating. Every point matters right now until the end, and it's frustrating to play a team like them. They don't even try to play. They just wasted time the whole game," Dias told Sky Sports.
"I don't even feel like they want to play the game or win the game. They're just sitting around. But it is what it is. We tried every way. We had chances, but we didn't score. It is what it is. We didn't score so we take the draw and we move forward.
The result left City third in the table on 65 points with two games remaining in their bid for Champions League qualification.
Information from Reuters contributed to this report.