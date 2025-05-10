Take a look at the numbers behind Southampton's 0-0 draw against Manchester City. (0:53)

Manchester City defender Rúben Dias sounded off over Southampton's style of play after the two sides drew 0-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, accusing them of "not even trying to play."

Rock-bottom and relegated Southampton had looked poised to equal Derby County's season-low tally of 11 points in 2007-08, but the draw moved them to 12, which had their fans at a sun-drenched St Mary's Stadium singing in celebration.