Alexander Sørloth scored the earliest hat trick in LaLiga history as part of four goals in the first half hour of Atlético Madrid's game against Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

The Norway striker had a hat trick after scoring in the seventh, 10th and 11th minutes to the delight of the fans at Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid.

Sørloth got going when he volleyed in a cross from Pablo Barrios. He made it two with an angled shot just inside the far post, and Sociedad was left groggy when Jon Martín's clearance hit teammate Aritz Elustondo and fell for Sorloth to smash home.

With just three minutes and 57 seconds between his first and third goals, Sørloth's hat trick was also the fastest in LaLiga this century.

Sørloth waited until the half-hour mark before he used one touch to control a pass by Samuel Lino before beating goalkeeper Álex Remiro to make it four goals.

Only Edmundo Suárez, in 20 minutes for Valencia in 1941, has scored four goals earlier a match, per ESPN Research

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.