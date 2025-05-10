Open Extended Reactions

After seven years of suffering, six-time German champions Hamburg SV finally clinched their return to the Bundesliga by routing Ulm 6-1 in Germany's second division on Saturday.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored twice and Daniel Heuer Fernandes saved a penalty as Hamburg moved to the top of the division, an unassailable four points clear of third-placed Elversberg with one round remaining.

"We're back!" said Hamburg coach Merlin Polzin, a Hamburg native who took over on an interim basis from the fired Steffen Baumgart in November and kept going.

"When you put so much work in and you're rewarded, then you'll never forget it," said the 34-year-old Polzin, who confirmed his contract will be extended for the top division.

Hamburg were the last surviving member of the Bundesliga to have played every season since its formation in 1963, earning the nickname "der Dino," until they were finally relegated in 2018 after several close shaves.

The club threatened to return every season they were away but suffered setbacks at pivotal moments.

Hamburg's Daniel Heuer Fernandes celebrates among the club's fans after sealing promotion back to the Bundesliga. RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Hamburg finished fourth in their first three seasons in the second division. Then they were twice third, only to lose the playoff against the team that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga both times. They finished fourth again last season.

Hamburg needed a win on Saturday to be sure of finishing among the top two for automatic promotion. Thousands of their fans greeted the team bus on its way to the stadium with chants, cheers, flags and flares.

They likely feared the worst again when Ulm defender Tom Gaal fired the visitors ahead in the seventh minute.

But Ludovit Reis answered three minutes later, then Fernandes saved a penalty, and the home team struck twice before the interval through Königsdörffer and Davie Selke.

The next goal confirmed it was Hamburg's night with Ulm goalkeeper Niclas Thiede fumbling a harmless looking cross against his own defender, Philipp Strompf, to deflect it in.

Königsdörffer grabbed his second in the 62nd to banish any last lingering doubts among the Hamburg fans, and Daniel Elfadli completed the rout.

While Ulm were relegated to the third division, thousands of Hamburg fans stormed the field to celebrate their team's promotion.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.